Delhi shocker: Shots fired at ABP News crew at Barapullah flyover, three cops suspended

Two television journalists and a cab driver had a narrow escape on Sunday night when two bike-borne assailants opened fire at them on Delhi's Barapullah flyover. The incident took place when the scribes working for Hindi news channel ABP News were enroute to Bapa Nagar from Noida to cover a development. The incident took place around 1:30 am on Sunday on the flyover near CGO Complex. According to reports, there were three persons inside the cab when two men on a motorcycle chased them on the flyover. The three have been identified as cameraman Arvind Kumar, journalist Siddharth Purohit and driver Chandar Sen Vimal, PTI reported. According to Kumar, when his colleague called out to him, he looked out of the driver seat's window on the right and saw a hand holding a gun. He said that the two were chasing the car on their vehicle. Within seconds, three shots were fired at the car. While one bullet smashed the window, the second one hit the door of the car. The third bullet missed the target. \u201cI asked the driver to press the accelerator and keep driving as fast as he could. It all happened very quickly and we kept our heads low till about half a km, but they were still following us. However, they could not fire at us from that distance,\u201d Kumar said. The driver recalled that he saw two unknown men chasing the car on a bike but didn't see the gun. He said that there are many exits on the flyover but he decided not to exit because he would have to slow down. He kept racing and exited the flyover at INA. It was near the INA Metro station that the crew found police. Purohit said that police didn't help them despite reporting the incident to some officials near the INA Metro station. He said that cops removed the barricades instead and left the spot. According to PTI, Kumar had even dialled 100 helpline number from his phone, seeking help from police. But he got a call from the PCR only after 30 minutes. Meanwhile, a case has been filed against unidentified men and multiple teams have been formed to identify the attackers. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch. "A sketch of a suspect has been drawn and efforts are being made to nab the accused, the police said. Three police officials including an ASI have been suspended for ignoring the complaint and not listening to the news crew which came under attack.