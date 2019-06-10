Delhi shocker: Shots fired at ABP News crew at Barapullah flyover, three cops suspended

By: |
Published: June 10, 2019 9:26:36 AM

Three police officials including an ASI have been suspended for ignoring the complaint and not listening to the news crew which came under attack.

Barapulla flyoverTwo television journalists had narrow escape on Sunday when two unidentified assailants open fire on them on Barapulla flyover.

Two television journalists and a cab driver had a narrow escape on Sunday night when two bike-borne assailants opened fire at them on Delhi’s Barapullah flyover. The incident took place when the scribes working for Hindi news channel ABP News were enroute to Bapa Nagar from Noida to cover a development. The incident took place around 1:30 am on Sunday on the flyover near CGO Complex. According to reports, there were three persons inside the cab when two men on a motorcycle chased them on the flyover. The three have been identified as cameraman Arvind Kumar, journalist Siddharth Purohit and driver Chandar Sen Vimal, PTI reported.

According to Kumar, when his colleague called out to him, he looked out of the driver seat’s window on the right and saw a hand holding a gun. He said that the two were chasing the car on their vehicle. Within seconds, three shots were fired at the car. While one bullet smashed the window, the second one hit the door of the car. The third bullet missed the target.

“I asked the driver to press the accelerator and keep driving as fast as he could. It all happened very quickly and we kept our heads low till about half a km, but they were still following us. However, they could not fire at us from that distance,” Kumar said.

The driver recalled that he saw two unknown men chasing the car on a bike but didn’t see the gun. He said that there are many exits on the flyover but he decided not to exit because he would have to slow down. He kept racing and exited the flyover at INA. It was near the INA Metro station that the crew found police.

Purohit said that police didn’t help them despite reporting the incident to some officials near the INA Metro station. He said that cops removed the barricades instead and left the spot. According to PTI, Kumar had even dialled 100 helpline number from his phone, seeking help from police. But he got a call from the PCR only after 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed against unidentified men and multiple teams have been formed to identify the attackers. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch. “A sketch of a suspect has been drawn and efforts are being made to nab the accused, the police said.

Three police officials including an ASI have been suspended for ignoring the complaint and not listening to the news crew which came under attack.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi shocker: Shots fired at ABP News crew at Barapullah flyover, three cops suspended
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition