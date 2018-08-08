Delhi shocker! Kanwariyas demolish car as police stand mute spectators; watch video

The video shows the group, armed with iron rods and sticks, smashed the car after a driver allegedly tried to brush past one of them while moving on a busy road.

All hell broke loose when a car brushed past a group of ‘Kanwariyas’ in the Moti Bagh area of national capital Delhi. A video of the incident that has now gone viral shows scores of ‘kanwariyas’ weilding sticks and batons vandalising a car in broad daylight as police officials stood mute spectators. The incident took place on Tuesday when ‘kanwariyas’ vandalised a car after it brushed past them while driving.

The video shows the group, armed with iron rods and sticks, smashed the car after a driver allegedly tried to brush past one of them while moving on a busy road. Travellers in the car had a lucky escape as they managed to get off safely in the nick of time and no injuries were reported. Kanwariyas shattered the vehicle and broke windscreen and windows.

Watch this shocking video

#WATCH: A group of ‘kanwariyas’ vandalise a car in Delhi’s Moti Nagar after it brushed past them while driving. The people in the car got off safely. No injuries were reported. Police says no formal complaint has been filed by the victims (07.08.2018) pic.twitter.com/rKc6VJMZnh — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

Speaking to media, West Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police said there were two people sitting in the car when the Kanwariyas attacked. “Both a man and a woman managed to escape the spot and didn’t sustain any injuries.” Police says no formal complaint has been filed by the victim as the occupants of the car refused to file a complaint against the group. The police is yet to make an arrest into the matter.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage undertaken by lord Shiva’s devotees, also known as kanwariyas. Thousands of Kanwarias (devotees of Lord Shiva) from across the country carry out the annual pilgrimage during the auspicious Hindu month of ‘Shravana’. Hindu pilgrimage places including Sultanganj in Bihar, Haridwar, Gangotri and Gaumukh in Uttarakhand, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi witness huge crowds of Kanwarias from different states.

They carry ‘Kanwars’ on their shoulders, wearing saffron dresses and walk hundreds of miles barefoot to bathe the ‘Shivaling’. The devotees go a long way to fetch ‘Ganga Jal’ to offer it to Lord Shiva.