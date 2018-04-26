Delhi shocker! Jeweller commits suicide after jumping off DRI building

Subsequently, Gupta suddenly took the extreme step jumping from the room’s window. DRI officers and Central Industrial Security Force personnel took him to the nearby Safdarjung hospital. (Representative image)

In a shocking incident a jeweller in Delhi has committed suicide after jumping off the sixth floor of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in the national capital, according to reports. The incident took place 12 pm yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Gaurav Gupta. Gupta was at DRI office in connection with an alleged gold smuggling case, according to the official statement released by DRI.

The 40-year-old was waiting in the visitors' room inside the DRI office located at the CGO complex in Delhi. Subsequently, Gupta suddenly took the extreme step jumping from the room's window. DRI officers and Central Industrial Security Force personnel took him to the nearby Safdarjung hospital. He was neither summoned nor arrested by the DRI, the statement said. The person was immediately taken to the Safdarjung hospital by DRI officers and Central Industrial Security Force personnel, but he could not be saved, it said. Police has been started a probe into the incident and and further investigation is underway, the statement said.

It has been learnt that acting on information, the officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had conducted searches at three premises in the Shalimar Bagh area yesterday, it said. During the search operations, the officers seized around 6 kg of foreign-marked gold and 213 kg of silver bullion from his residence, the statement said. During further search operation today, the officers seized 35 kg more foreign-marked gold concealed in the door panel of the safe of one of his shops, it said. In total 41 kg of foreign marked gold, 213 kg of silver bullion and Rs 48 lakh cash, valued at around Rs 13 crore were seized, the statement said. “Unfortunately, the owner of the smuggled goods, who had visited the DRI office today, jumped through the window of the visitor’s room at around 12 PM today,” it said.