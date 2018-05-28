Delhi Shocker: Irked by son’s demands for momos, father throws six-year-old into canal

Irked by son’s demands for momos, father throws six-year-old into canal. (Image: IE)

The Delhi police on Sunday arrested a man after he allegedly threw his six-year-old son into the Agra canal. The incident took place on Saturday night after the boy started crying when his father didn’t pay attention to his demand for momos.

As per the police, they received a call around 10.10 pm that a 31-year-old man had thrown his son into the Agra canal near South Delhi’s Jaitpur. On arriving at the spot, the police team found that locals had caught hold of the accused father.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Alwi, an e-rickshaw driver and a resident of Madanpur Khadar’s Bhangar mohalla. “Alwi, an e-rickshaw driver, lived with his grandmother and six-year-old son, Ayaan, in Madanpur Khadar’s Bhangar mohalla. He was inebriated when he threw his son into the canal… the child wanted momos and was crying,” Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (Southeast) told The Indian Express.

The police official further added that the locals had roughed up the accused before calling PCR. A joint team comprising the local police, the fire brigade and divers were hurriedly sent to the scene to carry the rescue and search operations. The police have arrested the accused under IPC section 302 (murder).

“After several hours, the body was recovered on Sunday afternoon. A case under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered at Jaitpur police station and Alwi has been arrested,”After several hours, the body was recovered on Sunday afternoon,” the police officer told IE.

The police also added that Alwi, the accused, had got married to Ashima (28) in 2004. Both have two other children, aged 10 and 11. But after some years of their marriage, Ashima left him and started living with her parents at Haryana’s Sonipat. She took the other two children but left the youngest one with his father.

Anil Alwi, the uncle of an accused claimed that his nephew was a regular drinker. “On Saturday, he came home from work and took Ayaan to the canal… many people go for a walk there in the evening,” Anil told IE.

Further investigation on the case is underway.