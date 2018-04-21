Delhi Shocker: Influenced by ‘Godman’, mother beheads eight-month-old son, stabs herself

In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old woman killed her eight-month-old son and later attempted to commit suicide at her house in Delhi’s Aman Vihar.

In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old woman killed her eight-month-old son and later attempted to commit suicide at her house in Delhi’s Aman Vihar. What’s even more horrific are the reports of her being influenced by a Godman, whom she used to visit. The incident came to light on Friday morning when her husband found her sitting on the floor with the body of her son. The woman, Sarika, had beheaded her son and his body was disembowelled.

On Thursday night, Shankar, a vegetable vendor, returned home late in the evening and found the door of his single-room house in Aman Vihar’s slum cluster, locked inside. He called to Sarika a few times and then went to sleep at his parents home nearby where his daughters too were sleeping. On Friday morning, he returned home and shouted for Sarika but there was no response. He then climbed a wall into their room and was shocked to see Sarika sitting with the body of their son Chirag. As per a report by TOI, Sarika had severed Chirag’s head and smashed it with a pestle. She had also ripped open the stomach.

Sarika had even tried to kill herself and had stabbed herself a few times. She was then taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. The woman was reportedly under treatment for the behavioural disorder at Lady Hardinge Hospital for some years now. Her husband claimed that for some years despite being regular with her hospital appointments, she had begun to visit a godman (tantrik). Her husband and family think that this might have influenced Sarika for taking the gruesome step.

The family members of Sarika claimed that she had earlier attempted to kill her other son as well. Her husband said that she had killed their elder son four years ago when he was two months old. She had smothered the baby by sitting on his chest. After the incident, her husband took her for medication. Doctors suspect she might have been suffering from postpartum depression and psychosis. Police said that a case has been registered against the woman and further probe is underway.