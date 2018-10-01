Delhi shocker: Drug lords allegedly kill man for opposing contraband sale in Taimoor Nagar; murder caught on CCTV

Delhi shocker: Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident shows two men walking up to Rupesh, who was standing outside his house, and shot him in the chest at point blank range before fleeing the spot.

Delhi is often termed as unsafe for its citizens and we often come across incidents that scare one out of their wits. One such event took place in southeast Delhi’s Taimoor Nagar on Sunday night. A 34-year-old man was shot dead by two assailants outside his house. The victim was identified as Rupesh. Two unknown men, who were passing by his house, fired at him, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) was quoted as saying by PTI.

Rupesh’s family claimed that he had opposed the sale of drugs in the area and that is why he was attacked, police said. Locals alleged that the perpetrators were the henchmen of alleged drug peddlers. Rupesh’s family claimed that he had opposed the sale of drugs in the area and that is why he was attacked, police said. Locals also staged a protest and accused police of being hand in glove with the accused.

Watch shocking video

<span class="mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident shows two men walking up to Rupesh, who was standing outside his house, and shot him in the chest at point blank range before fleeing the spot.

According to the data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) last year, Delhi accounted for 38.8 per cent of total IPC crime reported in 19 cities The national capital recorded the highest crime rate 182.1 compared to the national average of 77.2. Delhi reported the highest number of kidnapping and abduction – 5,453 cases (48.3 per cent) followed by Mumbai with 1,876 cases (16.6 per cent).

The city reported the highest number of murders – 479 out of 2,194 cases- (21.8 per cent) followed by Bengaluru 10. The highest number of cases at 35.6 per cent (2,368 cases out of 6,645) of juveniles in conflict with the law were reported in Delhi among the 19 cities during 2016. Delhi has reported the maximum number of cases under economic offences 5,942 cases (19.3 per cent). In cyber crimes, Mumbai reported the highest number of cases – 980 (23.5 per cent) out of 4,172 cases in 19 major cities in 2016.