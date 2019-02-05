Delhi shocker! Couple kidnap, murder Ola cab driver, dump body in gutter near Gaur City

Representative Image

An ola cab driver was allegedly killed by two passengers, including a woman, and the body was dumped in a drain in Greater Noida last week. The victim has been identified as Ram Govind – a missing diary on whom was filed on January 29, 2019, media reports said.

The two accused have been identified as Farhat Ali and Seema Sharma, also known as Aslam Khatoon, who has been arrested from Loni, Ghaziabad. The duo booked the cab from Gurgaon to Ghaziabad around 1 am on January 29. After completing the ride, the couple reportedly offered Govind tea, which he reportedly accepted because of the severe cold outside. The tea was sedated, which made Govind senseless – after which he was strangled and killed using a rope.

The motive behind the murder was nothing other than the Hyundai Xcent car that he was driving, police said, adding that the accused planned to sell the car and the mobile phone of the driver later.

After murdering the driver, the couple then drove the car to Moradabad and hid it in the bushes in front of a temple. After returning, they reportedly chopped the drivers’ body in three pieces using shaving knives and cutters, bundled the body, brought it to Greater Noida and dumped it in a gutter near Gaur City, the police said.

The murderers were tracked down after the driver’s mobile phone was recovered using electronic surveillance. The GPS device of the car was disabled by the accused. While inspecting the CCTV footage, the police saw the suspects roaming around the car – after which they managed to arrest them on Sunday.

The stolen cab has also been recovered by the police.