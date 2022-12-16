Delhi shocker: Class 5 student hit by scissors, flung from first-floor classroom; teacher held

The Delhi police on Friday detained a teacher for allegedly hitting a student with a pair of scissors and then pushing her down the first floor of the school building. The incident took place at the Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi’s Model Basti area, reported The Indian Express. The girl, a Class 5 student, who was admitted to the Bara Hindu Rao hospital, is stable and out of danger, police said.

A teacher, Geeta Deshwal, of Prathmik Vidyalaya in Model Basti detained for hitting a std 5 girl with a pair of scissors & pushing her off the 1st floor where classroom is located. Girl hospitalised;stable. Case being prepared u/s 307 IPC on eyewitnesses' statements: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

The incident led to a huge uproar in the area with a huge crowd gathering near the school. However, the police soon reached the site and brought the situation under control.

Also Read: Delhi: Acid attack on 17-year-old school girl in Dwarka, one detained

“The class teacher, namely Geeta Deshwal, hit the student, Vandana, with a small pair of scissors and threw her from the first-floor classroom,” DCP (central) Shweta Chauhan said, adding that a case under Section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder) would be filed based on eyewitness statements.

A teacher of Prathmik Vidyalaya in Model Basti started hitting a student with a pair of scissors & pushed her off the 1st floor of school. We've taken actions against the teacher. I had come to do a survey of school. The child is currently safe: Shweta Chauhan, DCP, Central Delhi pic.twitter.com/oYawbqU03v — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

According to the victim student, she didn’t do anything wrong. She further added that the teacher hit her with a pair of scissors and then pulled her hair and threw her from the first floor of the building.

"I was hit with a pair of scissors and she (teacher) pulled my hair and then threw me from the school's first floor. I did not do anything wrong," said the victim student pic.twitter.com/OYcdHeu7Dc — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

Also Read: DK Shivakumar alleges BJP conspiracy in Mangaluru blast probe, party hits back

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also launched a probe into the incident. Speaking to news agency PTI, a senior MCD official said, “The teacher has been detained by police. The MCD has also suspended her with immediate effect. Further investigation is being conducted by the department”.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 12-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind. Manish Jatav, a class 4 student, had lunch with his brother and collapsed soon after he boarded his bus. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors failed to revive him.