Delhi shocker: Bystander among two stabbed to death by mob of 25 following minor two-wheeler accident

By: | Updated: November 29, 2018 11:47 AM

In a shocking incident reported from Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, two men were stabbed to death by a mob last Tuesday.

delhi shalimar bagh, delhi shalimar bagh news, delhi, delhi road rage, delhi road rage issueAll suspects are in their early twenties. (Representative image)

In a shocking incident reported from Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, two men were stabbed to death by a mob last Tuesday following a road rage incident the previous day. One of the victims Tanish Kwatra was stabbed to death in a shop while the other victim Pawan Gupta was only a bystander, Hindustan Times reported.

As per eyewitnesses, the mob consisted of close to 25 people although the police said that there were 15 people in the mob. The figure might rise depending on revelations by the accused. DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said that at least 9 people have been arrested including main suspect Nikhil Sharma, who runs a motorcycle showroom in the area. All suspects are in their early twenties, he added

Kwatra (23) and Gupta (22) were neighbours in Shalimar Bagh. While Kwatra was working in a private firm, Gupta was a salesman at the IGI airport. According to the police, both Kwatra and Sharma had their group of local friends. Although both groups did not like each other, things never escalated to the point of a physical clash.

The problems between the two started on Monday after a two-wheeler Kwatra was riding on grazed past a scooter that belonged to Sharma’s friend. Sharma reached the spot and Kwatra too called some of of his friends and beat up Sharma and his friends.

This left Sharma seething with anger and aching for revenge. He rounded up his friends and on Tuesday visited Kwatra’s home along with his friends in his absence. Kwatra’s mother assured them that she would speak to her son and promised to look into it.

However, he left home at 8:30 pm soon after receiving a call. He had barely walked out of his home when he found himself surrounded by Sharma and his friends armed with knives. Soon after argument broke out and Kwatra was stabbed twice. He ran to save himself and hid inside a tours and travels shop.

The shop owner claimed that even after he locked the shop’s door from inside, the men broke open the glass panes and three-four men entered. They then allegedly used helmets, dustbins and a computer monitor to beat up the victim.

Read also: Delhi: Woman, domestic help found murdered in Vasant Kunj Enclave

While all this was happening inside the shop, a customer Pawan Gupta, who had gone there to collect a train ticket sneaked out. The man was then stopped outside by men who stood guard with knife in their hands. He was stabbed by one of the men. While Kwatra died minutes after the incident, Gupta died on Wednesday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi shocker: Bystander among two stabbed to death by mob of 25 following minor two-wheeler accident
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition