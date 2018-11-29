Delhi shocker: Bystander among two stabbed to death by mob of 25 following minor two-wheeler accident

All suspects are in their early twenties. (Representative image)

In a shocking incident reported from Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, two men were stabbed to death by a mob last Tuesday following a road rage incident the previous day. One of the victims Tanish Kwatra was stabbed to death in a shop while the other victim Pawan Gupta was only a bystander, Hindustan Times reported.

As per eyewitnesses, the mob consisted of close to 25 people although the police said that there were 15 people in the mob. The figure might rise depending on revelations by the accused. DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said that at least 9 people have been arrested including main suspect Nikhil Sharma, who runs a motorcycle showroom in the area. All suspects are in their early twenties, he added

Kwatra (23) and Gupta (22) were neighbours in Shalimar Bagh. While Kwatra was working in a private firm, Gupta was a salesman at the IGI airport. According to the police, both Kwatra and Sharma had their group of local friends. Although both groups did not like each other, things never escalated to the point of a physical clash.

The problems between the two started on Monday after a two-wheeler Kwatra was riding on grazed past a scooter that belonged to Sharma’s friend. Sharma reached the spot and Kwatra too called some of of his friends and beat up Sharma and his friends.

This left Sharma seething with anger and aching for revenge. He rounded up his friends and on Tuesday visited Kwatra’s home along with his friends in his absence. Kwatra’s mother assured them that she would speak to her son and promised to look into it.

However, he left home at 8:30 pm soon after receiving a call. He had barely walked out of his home when he found himself surrounded by Sharma and his friends armed with knives. Soon after argument broke out and Kwatra was stabbed twice. He ran to save himself and hid inside a tours and travels shop.

The shop owner claimed that even after he locked the shop’s door from inside, the men broke open the glass panes and three-four men entered. They then allegedly used helmets, dustbins and a computer monitor to beat up the victim.

While all this was happening inside the shop, a customer Pawan Gupta, who had gone there to collect a train ticket sneaked out. The man was then stopped outside by men who stood guard with knife in their hands. He was stabbed by one of the men. While Kwatra died minutes after the incident, Gupta died on Wednesday.