Delhi shocker! Birthday party turns fatal as DJ stabs man to death in Punjabi Bagh bar

The incident took place at Punjabi Bagh’s Raftaar bar following an argument over song request. (Representative image)

In a shocking incident at a bar in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, a man was stabbed to death by a DJ during a birthday party on Sunday night. The incident took place at Punjabi Bagh’s Raftaar bar following an argument over song request. According to an NDTV report, the victim, who has been identified as Vijaydeep, was celebrating the birthday of one of his friend along with nine others on the third floor of the building.

The incident took place when Vijaydeep went to ask the DJ, Deepak Bisht, to change the song. The argument between the two party started as Bisht refused to change the song and things started to take an ugly turn. The argument over the song request soon turned into shouting. According to eyewitnesses, the two parties soon engaged in a fight where chairs were being flung around and beer bottles were smashed, later used as weapons as Ishmit’s friends fought with DJ and other bar staff.

Amid all the chaos, the DJ stabbed Vijaydeep to death. The victim, Vijaydeep, who was a gym instructor by profession, died on the spot. According to the report, most of the bartenders and staff had run away by the time, police arrived at the bar. Reportedly, the accused DJ has now been arrested by police. Among other people, who were injured amidst the chaos, was a young girl who suffered severe head injuries. She has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The knife that was used to stab Vijaydeep has been seized by police along with the CCTV footage of the bar. The police have reportedly recorded the statement of the people who were present in the birthday party, while some of the bar employees have been detained for further questioning.