Delhi shocker! Bike-borne men kill 2 cash van custodians, flee with Rs 12 lakh in Narela

In a daring heist carried out in broad daylight in the national capital, three bike-borne men on Thursday robbed Rs 12 lakh from a cash collection van and shot dead two of its custodians in Delhi’s Narela are in Rohini. (Representative photo: PTI)

In a daring heist carried out in broad daylight in the national capital, three bike-borne men on Thursday robbed Rs 12 lakh from a cash collection van and shot dead two of its custodians in Delhi’s Narela are in Rohini. The incident took place at around 2:30 pm when cashier Rajnikant and the guard, Prem Kumar, came out from the van to collect cash from a wine shop at Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) industrial area, in Narela.

As soon as the van arrived, the three unidentified motorcycle-borne persons came to the spot all of a sudden and allegedly fired at the custodians. The accused, who were wearing helmets to hide their faces, fired at the victims 18-20 times and then fled with the cash box containing Rs 12 lakh, police said. The victims were later taken to the Raja Harishchandra Hospital in Narela. However, they succumbed to their injuries later.

Watch Video-

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As per a report in The Indian Express, none of the assailants has been arrested yet by the police. The cops have, meanwhile, formed several teams to conduct raids and nab the culprits. According to Rajneesh Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), the police is suspecting a possibility of Haryana-based criminals being involved in the incident since the incident occurred close to the Haryana border. Police were also probing whether there was some insider’s role since the accused were aware of the movement of the van. The Delhi Police Crime Branch, besides the Special Cell are jointly involved in the investigation of the case.

In a similar incident, on April 24, some unidentified men made an attempt to rob a cash van in Rohini, but it was foiled by the cashier and security guard. However, both of them did sustain bullet injuries in the incident.