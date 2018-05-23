Delhi Shocker! Argument turns deadly as drunk man bites another’s ear, then swallows it. (Photo: Reuters)

In a ghastly turn of events following an alleged argument, a man has bit off a part of another man’s ear and consumed it. The incident took place on Tuesday in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area following a dispute between the two. The police have arrested the accused and his friend, who were found drunk during the time of the occurrence. The victim, Jitender Kumar, had been admitted to a local hospital where his condition was said to be stable.

Kumar (28) is a driver living in Sultanpuri area. In his complaint to police, Kumar alleged that at 1.30 am on Tuesday night, two men first assaulted and punched him and when he reacted and asked them to leave the area, they started a fight.

“Kumar was taking a late-night stroll at a lane near his house when two men, who were drunk, entered the same area. Seeing Kumar, the two men, who were later identified as Santosh (43) and Deepak (23), called out to him. Santosh started hurling abuses at Kumar,” a police official told Hindustan Times, adding that the accused then bit off at least three centimetres of the ear cartilage and later swallowed it.

“Kumar said they started thrashing him. Finding himself in a difficult situation, Kumar raised an alarm. Meanwhile, Deepak held him from behind and Santosh bit his ear,” the officer told HT.

The police have filed a case under section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

According to the preliminary probe, Kumar had no personal enmity with the accused and the incident happened in a fit of rage. A further probe regarding the same is underway.

In a similar incident, a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus driver had bit off a finger of a 28-year-old man when a road rage incident turned vicious on Deshbandhu Gupta Road in December 2015.