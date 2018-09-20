Delhi shocker! 52-year-old woman locked inside room for 5 years, was fed once in 4 days

The room where the woman lived. (Source: Amit Mehra)

The rescue of a 52-year-old woman by volunteers of the Delhi Commission for Women along with 14 policemen from Rohini (north) police station has blown the lid off a sordid tale of neglect and human apathy by those who were closest to her. The woman, rescued on Tuesday, was allegedly locked inside a room on the terrace of her elder brothers’ house in Rohini for over five years. The woman’s brother Sunil and wife claimed that she was ‘mentally unstable’ and preferred to live on the terrace. However, the couple used to feed her just once in four days – a meal that included two slices of bread and a cup of coffee.

They were arrested by the police but were later let out on bail. The couple claimed that their only mistake was not getting the woman admitted to a psychiatric facility. According to a report by The Indian Express, the DCW helpline had received a call from woman’s other brother Naresh after which it took necessary action.

Both the brothers live on separate floors of the two-storey house and have been embroiled in a property dispute. Police said Naresh claimed he was “not allowed to go to the terrace because of the dispute”.

Surprisingly, the residents of the block were aware of the treatment given to the woman and revealed that she would throw disposable cups at them, weep during the night and starve for days but didn’t approach the police as they were waiting for her family to do that.

“Who interferes in family problems? I asked people to call up police, but nobody wanted to,” one of the neighbours told IE.

Police said that earlier the mother of the woman used to feed and wash her. But, once she passed away, the neglect escalated. It also discovered a rusted water cooler and a bathroom with no water connection on the terrace.

Sunil’s wife claimed that they tried to make the woman live with them but it was her choice to stay on the terrace.