Delhi shocker! 50-year-old businessman, wife beaten by seven robbers

The safety of the citizens in the national capital was once again put to shame when seven armed men allegedly broke into a 50-year-old Delhi Businessman’s home in Preet Vihar and fled with cash and jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh. The robbers assaulted the members of the family along with the domestic help. The incident took place on Friday when as many as seven robbers broke into the house of Manmohan Bansal who owns a hardware shop in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar.

Manmohan lives in a three storey house and was sleeping at the time of the robbery. His wife and mother were also present in the house and were in their respective rooms. Their house help Ajay was sleeping in the separate quarters of the house. The house also had an unarmed security guard who was posted outside the main gate.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the robbers broke into the house by climbing the boundary wall which is next to the railway line. They cut the barbed wire and gained entry in the house.

Bansal, in his complaint, said that he couldn’t recognize any of the thieves as the suspects had their faces covered and were armed with guns, metal rods and knives. The weapons were used to assault the family members and the guard. The guard of the house was tied and held at gunpoint.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 395 and 397 against the assaulters. The family and locals around the area are also being questioned. The house apparently had 4 CCTV cameras but none were functional at the time of the incident.

Bansal further narrated the incident and told that the men called themselves police upon entering the house. He woke up surrounded with 5 men who hit him with the rod after tying him up. They assaulted his mother and wife and the domestic help of the house too.

RWA members raised security concerns to the police after the robbery and claimed that despite several meetings the security recommendations have not been implemented. They further complained about lack of patrolling in the area.