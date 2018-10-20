Delhi shocker: 15-year-old vendor shot at while trying to stop chain snatchers

The incident happened in the morning when two criminals tried to snatch the chain of a person standing next to Rohit’s stall. (Reuters)

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old vendor was shot at by two chain snatchers in Shalimar Bagh on Friday, The Indian Express reported. The incident happened in the morning when two criminals tried to snatch the chain of a person standing next to Rohit’s stall.

According to the report, Rohit tried to stop the snatchers but during the scuffle, one of the accused fired at his shoulder. Rohit is currently admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital. He is stable, the report said citing police.

Explaining the incident, DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan told IE that the police received a call at 8.30 am about a shooting near Rambagh. “The thieves shot at Rohit for foiling their attempt to snatch a chain belonging to Praveen Kumar, a resident of the area,” Khan said. The police are questioning eyewitnesses and looking at CCTV footage to trace the accused.

The police have registered an FIR under relevant IPC sections against unknown persons.

Rohit lives with his father, who is a street vendor. The boy was running the stall after his father was diagnosed with typhoid a few weeks ago, the report said.

While narrating the incident, a police officer told IE that Rohit acted on instinct when he saw two men on a bike attempting to rob Praveen. When the two accused came close to the victim, Rohit jumped at them. The snatchers lost their balance and one of the accused then drew out a gun and shot the boy, the official said.