Delhi shamed again! Class 2 girl raped inside government school, accused gagged child and dragged her to water pump

In yet another horrific case of crime reported from the national capital, a Class 2 girl student was allegedly raped by a man inside a government-run school here. According to police, they have arrested a man identified as Ram Asre (37), an electrician in connection with the crime. Reports say that the crime had taken place inside a school in the Gole market area of the capital on Thursday.

The accused had gagged the minor, dragged her to a water pump in the school compound and raped her, police said, adding that the matter came to light when the girl narrated the ordeal to her parents after returning home. The girl’s parents then filed a complaint with the police, leading to the arrest of Ram Asre. The victim’s sister is also a student in the same school. The family lives in the slums near the school.

During its investigation, police said that it found that the electrician is a permanent employee of the Delhi civic body and has been working in the school for the last one month. Ram Asre has been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and also POCSO Act has been slapped against him.

Meanwhile, angry parents of the girl and scores of local residents are protesting outside the school. They are questioning how an outsider managed to enter the premises of the school, alleging that school staff may be involved in this.

ANI reported that Delhi Police officials and CRPF have been deployed at the school to bring the situation under control.

According to NCRB data, Delhi accounts the maximum number of cases of crime against women in the country. In 2016, the national capital had reported 33% or 13,803 of the total 41,761 cases.