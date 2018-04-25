Delhi shame: Two minor girls raped – one by stepfather for two years, another by aunt’s boyfriend

Two teenage girls have been reportedly raped by relaitives in Delhi.

Two disturbing news of crime against girl child have been reported from different parts of Delhi. In one incident, police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter for two-three years. The incident was reported from Jaitpur area in south-east Delhi. The man came under police radar after the child fell ill and she was taken to a government dispensary, police said.

The victim was brought to the police station with the help of a child helpline after Delhi Child Protection Unit was informed about the girl by the government dispensary. According to police, the victim said she was assaulted by her stepfather for the last 2-3 years.

In another shocking incident reported from Shahbad dairy area of Delhi, police said a woman had lured and forced her 13-year-old niece to drink alcohol before letting her boyfriend rape the child. The incident took place on Sunday night, according to police.

The victim was rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital by her father on Monday morning after he noticed the child bleeding because of the assault. The rape was confirmed by doctors at the hospital, police said.

The girl is out of danger after remaining hospitalised for 24 hours. Police have arrested the 30-year-old woman while her boyfriend, identified as Mukesh Kumar, who is in his late 30s, is absconding.

Police have registered cases under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. Police suspect the rape of the child was pre-planned by the woman and her boyfriend.

The child’s mother has abandoned the family and she lives only with her father in Shahbad Dairy. The accused woman lives in the same area and she was taking care of the family in the absence of the girl’s mother.