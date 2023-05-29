In a horrific case of murder caught on camera, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed over 20 times with a knife and then stoned to death outside her home in Delhi’s JJ Colony in Shahbad area on Sunday evening. According to Delhi Police, the accused has been identified as Sahil (20) who is absconding and a search to nab him is underway. was allegedly the victim’s boyfriend.

Visuals of the CCTV footage aired by several new outlets shows the accused cornering the victim against a wall and then continue to stab her multiple times. As the girl fell, he then proceeds to lift a boulder lying nearby and thrash her with it several times before fleeing the scene.

Demanding action aganst the culprit, Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, has issued notice to the Delhi Police. “A minor innocent girl was stabbed and then crushed with a stone in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area. The spirits of such monsters in Delhi are high. Issuing notice to the police. All limits have been crossed. I have never seen anything more horrifying than this in my career of so many years,” she said, tagging the video of the incident on Twitter.

As the video footage of the incident went viral, the Delhi Police issued a statement and claimed that the Sahil, the accused, and the deceased victim were in a relationship. The duo had a quarrel on Sunday, following which Sahil allegedly carried out the crime.

#WATCH | "A murder case was reported yesterday in the Shahbad Dairy PS limits. A team has been formed and an investigation is underway. The accused has been identified. We will soon arrest him," says Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi https://t.co/xInXpM46He pic.twitter.com/bNZC68Aqf6 — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

“A 16-year-old girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend, identified as 20-year-old Sahil in Shahbad Dairy PS limits of Delhi. Sahil and the deceased were in a relationship but yesterday they had a quarrel. The deceased was planning to attend her friend’s son’s birthday when the accused intercepted her, stabbed her multiple times & hit her with a stone. Accused is absconding and search for him is underway. FIR registered u/s 302 IPC at PS Shahbad Dairy,” the police statement read.

Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi said that the accused has been identified and a team has been formed to nab him.

