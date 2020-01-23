Delhi: Seven students, teacher injured as buses collide in Naraina

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 23, 2020 12:15:31 PM

The seven students, who were injured in the collision, were rushed to nearby Mehta Hospital and Kapoor Nursing Home with the help of locals, the official said.

delhi bus accident news today, dtc bus accident today, delhi dtc bus accident today, delhi bus accident yesterday, naraina bus accident today, delhi accident newsPolice said students and teacher suffered minor injuries on their hands, legs and face in the incident. (ANI)

A school bus collided with a cluster bus on Thursday morning in west Delhi’s Naraina area, leaving seven students and a teacher injured, an official said. Police said students and teacher suffered minor injuries on their hands, legs and face in the incident. According to the Fire Department, it received a call at 7.10 am regarding the accident.

The seven students, who were injured in the collision, were rushed to nearby Mehta Hospital and Kapoor Nursing Home with the help of locals, the official said. The injured students have been identified as Vishant (16), Vansh (17), Vishank (7), Aryan (16), Shooksham (16), Tanya (17) and Méhul (16). Tulsi, a teacher, also received injuries.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi Seven students teacher injured as buses collide in Naraina
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Supreme Court declines to stay CAA or defer NPR
2Democracy Index 2019: India falls 10 places to 51st position on “erosion of civil liberties”
3Amit Shah challenging those who haven’t come out to fight against him on CAA: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra