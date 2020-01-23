Delhi: Seven students, teacher injured as buses collide in Naraina

Police said students and teacher suffered minor injuries on their hands, legs and face in the incident. (ANI)

A school bus collided with a cluster bus on Thursday morning in west Delhi’s Naraina area, leaving seven students and a teacher injured, an official said. Police said students and teacher suffered minor injuries on their hands, legs and face in the incident. According to the Fire Department, it received a call at 7.10 am regarding the accident.

The seven students, who were injured in the collision, were rushed to nearby Mehta Hospital and Kapoor Nursing Home with the help of locals, the official said. The injured students have been identified as Vishant (16), Vansh (17), Vishank (7), Aryan (16), Shooksham (16), Tanya (17) and Méhul (16). Tulsi, a teacher, also received injuries.