Delhi set to suffer water woes, Dy CM Manish Sisodia warns he may cut Lutyen’s area supply

Problem affects everyone in the national capital he says. (PTI)

With Haryana reportedly not releasing Delhi’s full share of water from the Yamuna, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has approached the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for help as a crisis looms large in the national capital, an Indian Express report said. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also warned that even Lutyen’s Delhi — where the Prime Minister, Parliamentarians and government officers live, may also face water shortage in few months.

Criticising the Centre for the delay in appointment of two ministers, affecting governance in in the national capital, he was quoted as saying by the paper, “We have approached the PMO, and we are hopeful that they will intervene.

While pointing out that the problem affects everyone in the national capital he said, “If the situation worsens, we will have to cut water supply to parts of central Delhi (Lutyens’ Delhi).”

Earlier this week, Manish Sisodia said that he had spoken to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on water crises caused after Haryana started releasing less water. The deputy chief minister said Delhi Chief Secretary has been asked to “coordinate” with his Haryana counterpart to sort out the issue.

According to an official, Delhi should receive 1169 cusecs, but at present, the national capital is getting less than 1,000 cusecs.

Pointing out that the city has been getting less water from Haryana since May 8, he further said that the water pressure has gone down in several areas at the tail end of the supply chain.

According to the official, Delhi is getting 50 million gallons per day (MGD) less than its usual share. Instead of the usual 820 MGD.

On allegations of delay by the Centre in making appointments, the deputy chief minister was quoted by Indian Express as saying, “It has been almost seven working days since we sent files to the Centre for clearance…. We want to know what constitutional problem they are pondering which is causing this delay…. We sent the files on May 6…on May 8 (Monday) they asked for clarification regarding technical language, which we provided immediately.”

You may also like to watch this video

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, earlier this month, had removed Kapil Mishra from his portfolios — water, tourism, art and culture — and inducted AAP MLAs Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gehlot in the cabinet.