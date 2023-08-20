Delhi: Senior govt officer rapes friend’s daughter, his wife gave minor girl abortion pills

A senior officer working in the Delhi government’s Woman and Child Development (WCD) Department has been accused of raping his friend’s 16-year-old daughter for several months and impregnating her, police said, as reported by The Indian Express. The accused’s wife allegedly gave the minor girl abortion pills to terminate her pregnancy.

The girl is a Class 12 student at a Delhi school.

Police have booked the accused and his wife on charges of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The minor girl alleged that she was raped by the officer several times between 2020 and 2021, and that his wife terminated her pregnancy by giving her abortion pills, police said.

The girl’s family and the accused had met around three years. Following the death of the minor girl’s father in 2020, the accused had allegedly offered to take her with him, which was agreed upon by the girl’s mother, as the two families were friends, said police.

She was allegedly raped for months and got pregnant sometime in 2021. When the accused found out, he told his wife, who ordered abortion pills, and terminated the girl’s pregnancy.

The matter came to light only when the girl, who is now in Class 12, recently narrated the incident to a counsellor at a hospital where she was admitted following an anxiety attack in August, a senior officer said, reports PTI.

The hospital authorities then informed the Burari police station in Delhi, following which a case was registered.

Police said investigation in the case is underway, and the girl’s statement is yet to be recorded in front of a magistrate.

The officer and his wife have been booked under IPC sections 376 2f (being a guardian, commits rape on woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 323 (causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and sections of POCSO Act.