Delhi: Security staff, students from ABVP clash on JNU campus; several injured

Violent clashes were witnessed between students from the ABVP and security staff at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in the national capital on Monday afternoon. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has claimed that several students were injured after security staff allegedly beat up students gathered at the finance office demanding the release of fellowships.

Police said they received a PCR call regarding the incident but no FIR has been registered in the matter yet.

“We received a PCR call about the clash between students and security staff. We have also received complaints from the security staff and students. The matter was resolved before we reached the spot,” said a senior police officer in the Southwest district, reported The Indian Express.

Videos of the incident showed commotion inside the office where dozens of students and security staff were present at the time. The students and security personnel are seen shoving each other in one of the videos, while another video appears to show the security guards hitting the students.

According to ABVP JNU secretary Umesh Chandra, the incident happened when the students had gone to the finance office inside the JNU campus to enquire about the delay in the release of fellowships.

“Around 20-30 of us had gone. Students have not been getting fellowships for many months and we went to ask for these. We had gone to ask for our right. We had gone at around 11.30 am. Security was called in and we were attacked around 12.30 pm. A glass door broke during this and students sustained injuries,” he said, according to The Indian Express.

In a series of tweets, the ABVP claimed that they were attacked and several students, including girls, received serious injuries when they raised their voices against the administration for the grant of fellowship which has been delayed for years. The right-wing student outfit further claimed that they were attacked on the orders of the Rector.