​​ ​
  3. Delhi sealing drive: Setback for traders, SC raps Centre over ‘inability to stop encroachment’

Delhi sealing drive: Setback for traders, SC raps Centre over ‘inability to stop encroachment’

Delhi sealing case: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed Central government and other authorities over their inability to stop encroachment in Delhi.

By: | Updated: April 2, 2018 6:55 PM
Delhi sealing drive, encroachment in delhi, supreme court decision on encroachment, supreme court ddecision on sealing in delhi, delhi sealing, sealing drive in delhi, delhi sealing drive news, The court expressed anguish over the protest against the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital and said there is a “complete breakdown” of law and order in the city.

Delhi sealing case: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed Central government and other authorities over their inability to stop encroachment in Delhi. The top court suggested the government to ensure that protest against sealing should stop. It further rapped the government by saying it is playing with the life of people in Delhi. The court expressed anguish over the protest against the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital and said there is a “complete breakdown” of law and order in the city.

Coming heavily on the Centre and other authorities for their “failure” to do their job, the court termed the current situation as “very serious issue” concerning governance. The top court also asked searching questions to the Centre over the Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2006 and subsequent legislation which protects unauthorised construction from being sealed.

“You cannot go on destroying Delhi. There has to be some reason,” the bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta told Additional Solicitor General (ASG) A N S Nadkrani, appearing for the Centre.

“Tell us that there will be no ‘dharnas’ in Delhi. There is a complete breakdown of law and order in Delhi,” the bench said

Earlier, the top court had pulled up the Delhi Development Authority over the sealing drive in the national capital. The court had observed that the housing authority was not concerned with the common people of the city but worried only about traders.

The apex court said the DDA does not notice people until they come out in the streets. The bench of justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta made the scathing remarks after the counsel of the DDA informed the top court about the ongoing votes.

In its previous hearing, the apex court had said it would consider reports of the DDA, Municipal Corporations and other concerned parties after two weeks.

On March 6, the apex court had stayed any “further progress” in amending the Delhi Master Plan 2021. The court had observed to protect unauthorised construction from the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital, sternly observing that ‘dadagiri’ (bullying tactics) must stop.

The Supreme Court had also rapped the Delhi government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) over non-filing of affidavits and an environment impact assessment before proposing amendments to the city’s Master Plan despite the court’s February 9 direction. The court observed that authorities were “not bothered” and were not filing affidavits despite the court order, which was “nothing short of contempt”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Vijay Bhatia
    Apr 3, 2018 at 11:40 am
    There has been Rampant ILLEGAL/Unauthorized Construction, Misuse, Glaring Encroachment on Govt/Public LAND consisting of PUBLIC STREETS, PARKS, GREEN AREAS,Service Lanes Pavements attached to J-1-4 11-13,BK DUTT Colony,Jor Bagh Road, N.Delhi-3. Despite my more than 200 Tweets, no action has been taken against CMD, HUDCO FOR UNABTED W/IMPUNITY ENCROACHMENT BEHIND J11-13 GOING ON IN FULL SWING SINCE JUNE'17.NO ACTION HAS BEEN TAKEN AGAINST DOCTORS OF NDMC SINCE RETD. HIS FAMILY FOR ENCROACHMENT EVEN UP TO 4 STOREY BUILDING CONSTRUCTED ILLEGALY ON BACK SIDE SERVICE LANE PART OF AREA KEPT AS GREEN AREA UNDER JURISDICTION OF NDMC ETC DESPITE A NUMBER OF TIMES ABORTIVE ATTEMPTS HAVE BEEN MADE BY L DO,CBI SUPREME MONITORING COMMITTEE IN 2012, DELHI HIGH COURT ON 4/9/2013 ON WCP 2865/2013 DDA EVICTION ORDER ON 6/5/2015 ON FALSE FRIVOLOUS PRETEXTS SUCH AS AFTER COMMON WEALTH GAMES IN 2010 AFTER WINTER SESSION OF PARLIAMENT ETC ETC!
    Reply

    Go to Top