Delhi sealing drive: Setback for traders, SC raps Centre over ‘inability to stop encroachment’

Delhi sealing case: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed Central government and other authorities over their inability to stop encroachment in Delhi. The top court suggested the government to ensure that protest against sealing should stop. It further rapped the government by saying it is playing with the life of people in Delhi. The court expressed anguish over the protest against the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital and said there is a “complete breakdown” of law and order in the city.

Coming heavily on the Centre and other authorities for their “failure” to do their job, the court termed the current situation as “very serious issue” concerning governance. The top court also asked searching questions to the Centre over the Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2006 and subsequent legislation which protects unauthorised construction from being sealed.

“You cannot go on destroying Delhi. There has to be some reason,” the bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta told Additional Solicitor General (ASG) A N S Nadkrani, appearing for the Centre.

“Tell us that there will be no ‘dharnas’ in Delhi. There is a complete breakdown of law and order in Delhi,” the bench said

Earlier, the top court had pulled up the Delhi Development Authority over the sealing drive in the national capital. The court had observed that the housing authority was not concerned with the common people of the city but worried only about traders.

The apex court said the DDA does not notice people until they come out in the streets. The bench of justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta made the scathing remarks after the counsel of the DDA informed the top court about the ongoing votes.

In its previous hearing, the apex court had said it would consider reports of the DDA, Municipal Corporations and other concerned parties after two weeks.

On March 6, the apex court had stayed any “further progress” in amending the Delhi Master Plan 2021. The court had observed to protect unauthorised construction from the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital, sternly observing that ‘dadagiri’ (bullying tactics) must stop.

The Supreme Court had also rapped the Delhi government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) over non-filing of affidavits and an environment impact assessment before proposing amendments to the city’s Master Plan despite the court’s February 9 direction. The court observed that authorities were “not bothered” and were not filing affidavits despite the court order, which was “nothing short of contempt”.