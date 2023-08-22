Delhi schools and roads most likely to be closed ahead of G20 summit in Pragati Maidan

Ahead of G20 summit 2023 which is scheduled to be on September 9 in New Delhi, the state government has decided to limit traffic on roads by declaring a public holiday on September 8. Due to public holiday schools and colleges might be closed and office going people will be asked to work in work-from-home mode for the day.

It is the first time that the G20 summit is taking place in India or even in south Asia. The summit will have delegates from different countries coming together in Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi in 2023. As per the official statement, the delegates might be given a tour of Delhi which included places like National Gallery for Modern Art and Pusa Road.

For better road communication and security purposes the state government of Delhi may restrict the movement of public. The Department of Education has already sent a request to shut the schools for students and employees. The holiday is still not official and the final decision will be taken by the government soon in upcoming days.

The government is likely to restrict private companies to allow employees to work from home settings as it would be busy on roads and major places will be under security control. According to New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), major parts of central Delhi will see road blockades for trouble-free passage of G-20 attendees on September 8, 9, and 10, 2023.

There has been no official alert released by the Municipal Cooperation Department (MCD) but places like Chandni Chowk, Khan Market, Dilli Haat, Connaught Place, and Malcha Marg Market will witness high security and surveillance. Along with places, there are major connectivity roads that have special attention by the police which includes, Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road, Sachivalaya Road, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Lodhi Road, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg, Purana Quila Road, and Suraj Kund Road.