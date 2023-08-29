Delhi govt school teacher booked for passing ‘communal slurs’ in class

A government school teacher has been booked for allegedly hurling communal slurs against a few students inside a classroom last week in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar.

Police said she targeted students belonging to Muslim community in her class last week, The Indian Express reported.

She has been booked under IPC Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (uttering words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings).

#WATCH | DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena says, "We received a complaint about a school teacher using some religious words before students. We have taken cognisance of the matter. Our Juvenile Welfare Officer, along with counsellors, is counselling. Legal action will be taken. There are… pic.twitter.com/SisEN1fZ65 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2023

DCP Shahdara, Rohit Meena, told news agency ANI, “We received a complaint about a school teacher using some religious words in front of students. We have taken cognisance of the matter. Our Juvenile Welfare Officer, along with counsellors, is counselling… There are 2-3 such students, so we are counselling them all… It is a government school.”

Reacting to the matter, Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai said a teacher’s responsibility is to give good education to kids.

“This is absolutely wrong. The responsibility of a teacher is to give good education to the children. The teacher should not pass derogatory comments against any religious or holy place. Such people should be arrested,” he said, PTI reported.

This incident comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar where a viral video showed a school teacher asking her students to slap a boy from a Muslim community and also passing objectionable remarks against the community.

The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was booked on the complaint of the boy’s family under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) — both non-cognisable offences.

In another incident, a student of Class 10 of a government school was beaten up by a teacher and principal for allegedly writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on his classroom board in the Bani area of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said the student of Higher Secondary School, Bani, was admitted to the hospital for internal injuries after he was beaten up by his Urdu teacher Farooq Ahmed and principal Mohammad Hafiz on Friday for allegedly writing a religious slogan on the board, The Indian Express reported.

