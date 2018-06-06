Delhi school shocker: Classroom shortage, no benches, books, study materials; teachers blame fund crisis

A few students also sit on the floor as there is no proper seating arrangement (Indian Express image)

The news of suspension of 21 teachers at an MCD primary school in Rohini’s Nithari II has hit the headlines last week after they were caught allegedly marking attendance even as they were absent. The corporation also found that there was issues concerning providing mid-day meals to students. The problem does not end there, the pathetic state of the school came to the fore when an Indian Express team had a first-hand experience on Tuesday. Twenty one out of 30 were teachers were already suspended. Besides this, there was shortage of class rooms, dearth of benches, desks and lack of books and study materials are available. A few students also sit on the floor as there is no proper seating arrangement, the report says.

According to reports, there are as many as 2,100 students have been enrolled for morning and evening classes of class I to V. While there are 1,250 students in the morning batch and 850 in the evening. As part of ‘Buniyaad scheme’, 520 ‘weak’ students have been identified to attend extra classes but only 360 have been attending. As many as 12 of 21 classes are virtually unusable, with window panes broken, cement coming off the floors and walls, and blackboards crumbling, tne report said.

School principal Mahavir Prasad agreed that there is a “space problem”. “There are 31 sections but just 21 classrooms. We often ask students of two sections to sit in one,” he said. “A building in front of the school, once used for teaching, was vacated a year ago as it was declared dangerous and sealed. The school has made at least 15 correspondences to repair or demolish it so a new building can be built,” another teacher was quoted as saying.

A North MCD official assured that measures have been taken to address the issues. File has already been moved for 20,000 desks and benches for not just this school, but some others too, he said. “We and the East Corporation had raised the issue in a meeting with officials of Delhi government and MCDs. We flagged that we have a fund crisis and it will not be possible to give study materials for Buniyaad. So we sent them to the principals on mail and asked them to get printouts,” the official claimed.