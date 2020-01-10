Delhi Sarai Rohilla fire: Major blaze near Liberty Cinema, four fire tenders at spot

Delhi Sarai Rohilla fire: Four fire tenders are pressed into service to douse the flames. The fire was reported in the slums near the Liberty Cinema.
Delhi Sarai Rohilla slum fire: A massive fire broke out in the slums of Sarai Rohilla area in Delhi on Thursday morning, news agency ANI reported. The slum is located near the Liberty Cinema. As soon as fire department learned about the tragedy, they rushed to the site with four fire tenders. The operation to douse the flames is still underway.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
