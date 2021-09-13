Four-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area, several feared trapped; rescue ops underway

A four-storeyed building collapsed in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area on Monday. One person has been rescued while several others are still feared trapped under the debris.

A four-storeyed building collapsed in Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area on Monday. One person has been rescued while several others are still feared trapped under the debris. The injured person has been rushed to a nearby hospital while rescue operation is currently underway.

“Teams of local police, MCD, NDRF among others are present to undertake rescue operation. We need time to assess number of people stuck under debris. One person rescued so far. He sustained head injury &has been sent to hospital,” said NS Bundela, Joint CP, Central Range, Delhi.

#UPDATE | Teams of local police, MCD, NDRF among others are present to undertake rescue operation. We need time to assess number of people stuck under debris. One person rescued so far. He sustained head injury &has been sent to hospital: NS Bundela, Joint CP, Central Range,Delhi pic.twitter.com/pUxqzOYT4L — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

A call was received from the Sabzi Mandi area reporting the building collapse incident around 11.50 am. The building is situated opposite Robin Cinema near Malka Ganj in Delhi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said, “The building collapse incident in Sabzi Mandi area is extremely sad. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations. I myself am monitoring the situation.”