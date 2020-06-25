‘Intention was to become a hero, now face the law!’: HC dismisses bail plea of Delhi riots accused Shahrukh

Delhi riots 2020 accused Shahrukh Pathan. (File pic)

Delivering a strong rap on the knuckles, the Delhi High Court refused to grant bail to Shahrukh Pathan who had pointed a pistol at a police head constable during riots in Delhi in February. According to a report in The Indian Express, the HC dismissed the petition seeking relief for the youth and said that his intention was to “become a hero”.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said he was not inclined to grant relief to Shahrukh, saying “his intention was to become a hero” and “now he will have to face the law”. Following the HC’s observation, Shahrukh’s counsel withdrew the plea.

Shahrukh became infamous for his act of pointing a pistol at a cop when during anti-CAA protests that turned violent in Northeast Delhi in February.

The youth had sought bail on the ground that he has to take care of his 76-year-old father who is unwell and has no one to look after him.

His lawyer Asghar Khan also referred to the High Court’s recent order granting bail to Jamia student Safoora Zargar on humanitarian grounds. Asghar submitted to the court that Shahrukh’s plea should also be considered similarly.

“While committing offence, you forget everyone. Now you are thinking about your aged and ailing parents,” The Indian Express quoted Justice Kait as saying.

Over 50 people were killed and 200 others were injured in riots in Delhi that took place in February this year.