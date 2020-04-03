Delhi riots: Jamia PhD scholar arrested for hatching conspiracy to provoke communal clashes

Haider, a PhD student at Jamia, is the president of RJD youth wing Chatra’s Delhi unit. (PTI)

Delhi violence: Meeran Haider, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, has been arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to provoke communal riots in parts of Delhi. Haider was called for questioning by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Wednesday. After initial interrogation, the Jamia student was arrested for his alleged involvement in riots that shook the national capital in February this year.

Haider, a PhD student at Jamia, is the president of RJD youth wing Chatra’s Delhi unit. Following Haider’s arrest, RJD MP Manoj Jha in a series of tweets questioned the Delhi Police and alleged that the procedure was not followed and the arrest happened only after someone from the top instructed the police.

“He (Haider) was asked to come for only two hours to join the investigation with his lawyer and was promised that he could go home afterwards. He was such a positive support for people on behalf of RJD during coronavirus,” he said.

In another tweet, the RJD leader questioned the Delhi Police and said: “Dear Delhi Police, is (this) an SOP of your special cell like this? You call him for helping in the investigation and promise him he shall be allowed to resume his relief work with respect to coronavirus. And then arrest him. Crime is not what you would cook but what we already know,” he said.

The Jamia Coordination Committee too issued a statement demanding the release of Haider. The committee said that the country was facing a massive health crisis but the state machinery was busy in harrassing and “framing student activists in false cases to suppress voices of dissent”.

The arrest of Haider has come over a month after the deadly violence in which over 50 lost their lives and over 400 people were injured. The riots broke out after two sections of people clashed with each other over protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Jamia students have been at the forefront of protest against the recently amended citizenship act in Delhi.