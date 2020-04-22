Delhi riots: Former JNU student Umar Khalid, two Jamia students charged under UAPA for instigating communal clashes

Former JNU student Umar Khalid. He has been booked under the UAPA by the Delhi Police in connection with communal violence in Northeast Delhi. (File Photo)

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid has been booked by the Delhi Police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the Northeast Delhi communal violence in February. Besides, police have also booked Jamia students Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar under the UAPA.

Advocate Akram Khan, who is representing Haider in the case, confirmed that his client and Khalid have been booked under the UAPA. Notably, Khalid was one of the students arrested in the JNU sedition case for allegedly raising anti-national slogans at an event organised in the memory of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru in the varsity campus in 2016.

Northeast Delhi was the epicentre of the anti-CAA violence in Delhi in February. Communal clashes broke out in the vicinity over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The clashes coincided with US President Donald Trump’s India visit in the last week of February. Hundreds of women and children blocked the roads under the Jafrabad Metro Station on February 23. The protest had led to a pro-CAA rally by BJP leader Kapil Mishra following which riots broke out in Northeast Delhi.

Both Haider and Zargar were arrested by the police for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite the communal riots. They are already in judicial custody. Zargar is the media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee. An MPhil student of Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi, she was arrested on April 13. According to police, she was among those who organised an anti-CAA protest and blocked the road under the Jafrabad Metro Station on February 22-23.

Haider is a PhD student and also a member of the committee headed by Zargar. He is also the president of RJD youth wing’s Delhi unit.

Akram said he had filed a bail plea for Haider and it was listed for hearing on Monday. He, however, withdrew the plea after he was informed that UAPA charges had been slapped against him. “Will file it at a later stage, once written communication is received from police,” he said.

According to the FIR, the communal violence was a ‘premeditated conspiracy’ which was allegedly hatched by Khalid and two others. It said Khalid had allegedly given provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to the citizens to come out on streets and block the roads during Trump’s visit to attract international attention.

They have also been booked for the offences of sedition, murder, attempt to murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and rioting. The week-long riots in Delhi claimed 53 lives and left over 200 injured.