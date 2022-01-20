Delhi riots case: First convict Dinesh Yadav awarded 5 years’ imprisonment

It may be noted that on January 18, the Delhi High Court had allowed the bail plea of six persons accused of murder during the 2020 riots.

A Delhi court today sentenced the first convict in the Delhi riots case, Dinesh Yadav, to five years of imprisonment. The violent riots had swept North East Delhi in February 2020. Yadav was held guilty last month for being a member of an unlawful assembly and rioting. He was also convicted for participating in robbing and burning down a house of a 73-year-old woman.

The prosecution had contended that Yadav was an active member of the riotous mob. It was also submitted before the court that he played a key role in vandalising and burning down the woman’s home. The woman named Manori had claimed that around 200 rioters had attacked her house on February 25 and had looted many valuables.

This is the first sentencing the riots cases. Yadav has also been directed to pay a fine of Rs 12,000, said advocate Shikha Garg, who had represented him during the trial. A detailed order on sentencing is awaited.

The 25-year-old Yadav was arrested on June 8, 2020. The court framed charges against him on August 3, 2021, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. He was convicted on December 6.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi in February 2020, after the violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

