Delhi riots appear to be pre-planned conspiracy, will not spare anyone involved: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Amit Shah lauded the Delhi Police for not letting the riots to spread. (Photo/Lok Sabha TV)

Amit Shah statement in Lok Sabha over Delhi Riots: Vowing not to spare anyone involved in the Delhi violence irrespective of their religion, caste or party affiliation, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said it will be a lesson for the country on what befalls those who indulge in rioting.

Replying to a discussion in Lok Sabha on the Delhi riots, Shah said prima facie the violence appears to be a pre-planned conspiracy.

Facing opposition criticism over alleged inaction by the Delhi police during the violence last month, Shah appreciated the police for not allowing the riots to spiral.

While expressing grief over the death of people in the violence, Shah said the Delhi police succeeded in controlling riots within 36 hours.

He said that a total of 2,647 people have been detained or arrested.

No one involved in the Delhi riots would be spared irrespective of their religion, caste or party affiliation, he said and stressed that it is also being ensured that “no innocent is harassed”.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited riot- affected areas on my request to raise morale of the Delhi police, Shah said.

“We wanted discussion on Delhi violence after Holi to avoid communal flare up during festival time,” he said.