Delhi reels under intense cold wave, Punjab’s Amritsar records season’s coldest night

Delhi recorded its coldest December temperature in the past 12 years with the mercury dipping to 3.7 degrees Celsius. (Representational photo)

Freezing cold conditions gripped parts of Punjab and Haryana as the minimum temperatures, which have been hovering below normal limits over the past two weeks, further plummeted on Tuesday. For Delhi, it was a cold and foggy morning with visibility dropping down to 50 metres. Low visibility disrupted flight operations at the Delhi airport and departures were put on hold for two hours in the morning.

The minimum temperature recorded in the national capital at 8.30 am was 5 degrees Celsius, which is reportedly three notches below the normal. The humidity level was recorded at 100 percent. Christmas evening is expected to have shallow and moderate fog. According to the weatherman, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 21 and 4 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, Delhi recorded its coldest December temperature in the past 12 years with the mercury dipping to 3.7 degrees Celsius, as a moderate cover of fog surrounded the city dropping visibility.

Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius. Holy city Amritsar recorded season’s coldest night on Monday, where the minimum dropped three notches below normal limits. Amritsar and Adampur reeled under cold wave as the mercury plunged to identical minimum temperatures of 0.4 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot recorded a low of 2.9 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 2.8 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 3.8 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 3.5 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 4.5 degrees Celsius and Halwara registered a low of 3 degrees Celsius.

Haryana’s Narnaul was the coldest place with a minimum of 2.5 degrees Celsius, while Hisar, witnessed at a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius. Rohtak’s minimum settled at 4.2 degrees Celsius, Karnal recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 4.4 degrees Celsius, Ambala 6.2 degrees Celsius and Sirsa’s minimum settled at 4 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, seven eight people were killed in a road accident when almost 50 vehicles were piled up due to fog on Rohtak-Rewari highway. Meanwhile,fog reduced visibility at many places in the morning, including Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdaspur and Hisar.

Moreover, the cold wave conditions are likely to continue in the two states over the next few days.