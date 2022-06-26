Delhi Assembly Election Result 2022 Live: It’s BJP vs AAP in Rajinder Nagar

Delhi Assembly Election Result 2022 Live, Rajinder Nagar Assembly Election Result: Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar Legislative Assembly constituency witnessed a low turnout of 43.75%, significantly lesser than 58.27% votes that were casted in the 2020 elections. The bypolls were seen as a direct battle between the ruling AAP and opposition BJP. The seat fell vacant after AAP MLA Raghav Chadha was elected as the Rajya Sabha MP. Major issues that were taken up in the polls were water crisis, sewage issues and liquor vends among many others.

BJP’s former councilor Rajesh Bhatia is up against AAP leader Durgesh Pathak for the seat, as the BJP will look to reclaim its stronghold from AAP, which has held the seat since 2015. The Congress has named Prem Lata as its candidate.

Asking the locals to vote for the “future of their children and development of the region”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “People are voting in the bypoll to Rajinder Nagar in Delhi and Punjab’s Sangrur seats today. I appeal to the people of both the areas to vote for the future of their children and for the development of the region.” Kejriwal had held two back-to-back roadshows with AAP candidate Pathak in the days leading to the election. The BJP will look to reclaim its bastion, which it had lost to AAP. Since 1998, the party had won three out of four elections till 2015.