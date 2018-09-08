​​​
  3. Delhi rains today: Light downpour likely in national capital, predicts IMD

It was a cloudy morning in the national capital on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius, the season's average, the weather office said.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 8, 2018 10:46 AM
The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 92 per cent.

“The sky will get generally cloudy with light or moderate rains expected during the day ahead,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 34.1 degrees Celsius, the season’s average, while the minimum temperature settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

