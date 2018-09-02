Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, many roads waterlogged, traffic hit

Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, many streets waterlogged, traffic hit

Continuous downpour in Delhi-NCR for last two days have caused heavy waterlogging in many parts of the city and affected the movement of traffic. According to traffic police, many streets were waterlogged near railway bridge on Bhairon Marg, Hanuman Setu on Ring Road, DM office Nala Road in Geeta Colony.

“Waterlogging was reported in other areas also like Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Netaji Subhash Marg, Bhairon Marg, Rohini,” traffic police said.

According to the Met department, the national capital received 24.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. It said that the city is likely to receive downpour throughout the day.

Extending a helping hand whenever you need us. pic.twitter.com/cqMf7YAXbl — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 2, 2018

“The sky will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rain or thundershowers,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Traffic Alert Waterlogging reported at Qutub road Teliwara sadar bazar. pic.twitter.com/LXFMKg3QnI — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 2, 2018

The IMD said that the minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius. At 8.30 am, humidity was 95 %. Saturday’s maximum temperature settled at 29.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius.

Traffic Alert Waterlogging on outer ring road near Munirka from IIT towards airport. pic.twitter.com/LW5EFM9QKJ — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 2, 2018

Traffic Alert Waterlogging near Guru Nanak Chowk on JLN marg. pic.twitter.com/JzjFN7qqV9 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 2, 2018

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police is posting alerts on its Twitter handle to keep people informed about the routes that are being made available for public to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.