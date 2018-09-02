Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, many roads waterlogged, traffic hit

​​​
Continuous downpour in Delhi-NCR for last two days have caused heavy waterlogging in many parts of the city and affected the movement of traffic.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 2, 2018 1:38 PM
Continuous downpour in Delhi-NCR for last two days have caused heavy waterlogging in many parts of the city and affected the movement of traffic. According to traffic police, many streets were waterlogged near railway bridge on Bhairon Marg, Hanuman Setu on Ring Road, DM office Nala Road in Geeta Colony.

“Waterlogging was reported in other areas also like Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Netaji Subhash Marg, Bhairon Marg, Rohini,” traffic police said.

According to the Met department, the national capital received 24.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. It said that the city is likely to receive downpour throughout the day.

“The sky will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rain or thundershowers,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The IMD said that the minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius. At 8.30 am, humidity was 95 %. Saturday’s maximum temperature settled at 29.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police is posting alerts on its Twitter handle to keep people informed about the routes that are being made available for public to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

