Delhi rains: Threat looms large for 60 families in Ghaziabad housing society after monster road cave-in

For Ghaziabad’s Vartalok Society, the heavy downpour in the Delhi-NCR on Thursday was a reminder of the destructive impact of nature’s fury and civic apathy in equal measure. The heavy rains that lashed Delhi NCR resulted in a 12-metre-wide road caving in at Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara. Images of the road cave splashed all over social media showed the plight of the residents of the society as around 60 families were asked to vacate their homes. This incident around 8:30 AM on Thursday when residents heard a loud crashing sound.

Raj Kumar Tiwari, a resident of the housing society, who lives with his wife and two children, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express that half-an-hour before the cave-in, the road had sunk a little due to the incessant rain. However, they did not expect what was to come. The impact was such that the ground which is part of the society close to the road, caved in as well. The road fell 30-35 feet below, so did the land within the society. Tiwari said that the cave-in took place minutes before a school bus with at least 30 children was to cross the area.

Soon after the incident, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team along with officials from the administration and local authorities, reached the spot in Ghaziabad. Although no rescue effort was required, the administration was asked to vacate 60 flats in the four blocks of the society. The NDRF team is also on standby.

Not only this, the District Magistrate has issued an advisory asking residents of the locality to ensure that water does not accumulate in the basement. The DM further asked residents of the district to pump out water in case of any waterlogging, to avoid any untoward incident. As per officials, water had started accumulating on the road, as well as on an abandoned construction site across the road, in the last five days.

The Vartalok housing society was handed to the local municipal body in 2002. However, the road cave-in shows that the drains meant for rainwater had not been cleaned, and led to waterlogging. Due to this, rainwater kept seeping into the ground and is likely to have caused the cave-in.

Heavy rains on Thursday brought the national capital to a halt as several areas suffered water-logging and traffic jams. In Ghaziabad, a girl was killed in the district after the roof of a dilapidated house came down on her in Shaheed Nagar colony.