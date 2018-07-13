Delhi rains: This pic of DTC bus submerged in water is going viral – These routes badly hit due to downpour

This pic of DTC bus submerged in water is going viral (Image: ANI)

After heavy rains lashed the various parts of Delhi, a pic is going viral on social media. The pic shows a DTC bus submerged in water following heavy rain at Minto Bridge.

There was also heavy waterlogging at several places like Tilak Bridge, Modi Mill Flyover, Dhaula Kuan flyover and near Welcome Metro station. Waterlogging was also reported from areas like Raja Puri Red Light, Sec-1 Dwarka near Agrasen Hospital, Lawrence Road Industrial area, IGNOU crossing. The common man and office-goers faced problems at Zakhira Flyover Kamal T-Point, Anand Parbat, Y-Point Old Railway bridge Kishan Ganj, Azad Market and near Old Iron Bridge Dharmpura.

Due to downpour, trees fell near Ashok Vihar traffic signal and near the ILBS Hospital traffic signal in Vasant Vihar leading to a traffic jam. Heavy traffic was also witnessed at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, near Ramlila ground etc.

Earlier in the day, the heavy rainfall also led to water-logging inside the Delhi Secretariat which houses Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office.