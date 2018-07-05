Delhi rains: Heavy rains lash national capital region

IMD predicts rain to continue till night

The weather office has predicted the showers to continue overnight. According to a Met department official, "The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 AM was at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal," reports PTI. The humidity level was recorded at 72 per cent. "More rains are expected towards the evening and may continue overnight. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 38 and 26 degrees Celsius," the official told PTI. On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were settled at 36.7 and 23.6 degrees Celsius respectively.