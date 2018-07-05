Delhi rains: Heavy rains lash national capital region

Delhi rains: Heavy rains accompanied with gusty winds hit several parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday evening. The weather department had, last week, predicted pre-monsoon rain in Delhi-NCR. The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rain at several places in Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat and Karnataka. The Met office has also predicted thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning in Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Interior Karnataka.
The weather office has predicted the showers to continue overnight. According to a Met department official, "The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 AM was at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal," reports PTI. The humidity level was recorded at 72 per cent. "More rains are expected towards the evening and may continue overnight. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 38 and 26 degrees Celsius," the official told PTI. On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were settled at 36.7 and 23.6 degrees Celsius respectively.
The weather in national capital is likely to remain hot and humid during the upcoming 72 to 96 hours. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and heavy rains are expected in the region says Skymet.
On Thursday, heavy rains lash Delhi- NCR region.