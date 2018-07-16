Delhi rains 2018: Heavy downpour lashes parts of city; waterlogging on roads, traffic affected

The weatherman has predicted that rainfall would continue and the mercury is expected to settle below the normal levels. (ANI)

Heavy rains lashed parts of national capital today affecting traffic at various intersections and led to waterlogging on several roads. It was a humid morning in the city and the minimum temperature settled at 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The weatherman has predicted that rainfall would continue and the mercury is expected to settle below the normal levels. “Heavy rainfall is expected in various areas in the city during the day.

The maximum temperature will settle around 35 degrees Celsius,” an MeT official said. Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 28.6 degrees Celsius.