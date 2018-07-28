Delhi rain: Yamuna river flowing over danger mark, 43 boats deployed for rescue operations

Visuals from Old Iron Bridge near Kashmere Gate. (Source: ANI)

Persistent rains over the last years in the National Capital region and nearby areas might have brought relief from the heat for people but has also led to a dangerous situation in Delhi. The Yamuna river in Delhi is now following over the danger mark at 204.92 metres. The Delhi government has already issued an alert and The Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the city government has made preparations to evacuate 100 people residing in low-lying areas.

Over 43 boats have been deployed for rescue and relief operations. Apart from the continuous rainfall, water discharge from Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage also led to the rise in water level in the Yamuna. Incessant rain since Thursday morning affected Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad – with parts of the region witnessing waterlogging, leading to congestion on both arterial roads and service lanes.

As a result, people woke up to a cool morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 25.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The Meteorological (MeT) department said that light to moderate rainfall is expected to hit different parts of the country over the weekend too.

The Safdarjung observatory in Delhi had recorded the highest rainfall registered at 2.5 mm between 5.30 pm on Thursday and 8.30 am on Friday, while the Palam observatory recorded 2 mm of precipitation during the same period.

The Delhi Traffic Police on its Twitter account kept posting updates about the situation as people vented their ire on social media over waterlogged roads. There was waterlogging on the road between Nangloi and Najafgarh, especially near the Satyabhama hospital, where potholes compounded the problem, the traffic police said.

This led to heavy traffic congestion on the carriageway of RTR Marg from Vasant Kunj towards the IGI airport, the traffic police said, adding that waterlogging also led to congestion at Okhla Mandi, Badarpur railway underpass, under IP flyover, under Modi mill flyover, Jawaharlal Nehru Road and other areas.