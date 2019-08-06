Delhi rain updates: Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, waterlogging in several areas

Delhi, Mumbai rain updates: Delhi and nearby areas woke up to a rainy morning on Tuesday. Heavy rains accompanied with gusty winds lashed the national capital region throwing normal life out of gear. Waterlogging was witnessed in several areas in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad resulting in massive traffic jam during the morning rush hour.
The rain spell is likely to continue throughout the day, the weather department has predicted.
Meanwhile, the Met department has issued Orange Alert for Thane on Tuesday as heavy to very heavy rainfall in likely to occur across the region. Mumbai and suburbs are also witnessing sporadic showers since morning.
The Met department has also predicted heavy rain at Palghar which experienced extremely heavy rains over the weekend.
“Light to moderate rainfall is very likely in Mumbai and heavy to very heavy rain likely at a few places in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg,” the IMD officials had said.
Highlights
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfalls in Pune today and tomorrow. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges in the city will remain closed.
Traffic has been affected from GPO to Nigam Bodh Ghat due to water logging near Kela Ghat. Movement of vehicles has also been affected from Khyber Pass towards Model Town due to water logging near Mall Road, says Delhi Traffic Police.
Gurgaon is experiencing severe waterlogging and traffic jam after heavy morning rains. Motorists are having a difficult time navigating water-filled roads.
Delhi and adjoining areas witnessed heavy rains on Tuesday morning. Waterlogging was reported from several areas resulting in massive traffic jam during morning rush hour.