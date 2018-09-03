Delhi rain, weather today: Thundershowers likely in national capital, predicts IMD

The Met said that the city has received 35.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

It was a cloudy Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, the season’s average, weather office said.

“The sky will be generally cloudy during the day with moderate rains or thundershowers expected,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 92 per cent. The Met said that the city has received 35.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature settled at 26 degrees Celsius, the season’s average.