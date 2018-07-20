Delhi rain, weather, temperature today: Heavy rainfall brings relief from sultry humidity, IMD predicts more downpour

​​​
Heavy rainfall lashed South Delhi, South East Delhi and Central Delhi. The MeT department recorded 3.7 mm rainfall and predicted showers in parts of the city through the day.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 20, 2018 12:23 PM
DELHI RAIN TODAY FORECAST Water logging outside Parliament. (ANI image)

Heavy rainfall hammered parts of Delhi today after humidity levels had reached 91 per cent during the morning hours, the Met department said. The skies remained overcast and the minimum temperature is expected to settle around 27 degrees Celsius, according to the department.

Heavy rainfall lashed South Delhi, South East Delhi and Central Delhi. The MeT department recorded 3.7 mm rainfall and predicted showers in parts of the city through the day. The humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 91 per cent.

“The skies will remain generally cloudy and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 37.8 degrees Celsius,” an official of the department said. The maximum temperature yesterday was 37.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 28.8 degrees Celsius.

