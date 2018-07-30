Delhi weather forcecast today: Light to moderate rain likely in national capital, says MeT department

Representative Image: Reuters

The MeT department today forecast a cloudy sky with light to moderate showers expected to hit the city. The capital received 25 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm yesterday at Safdarjung observatory and rains continued in parts of the city till late evening, it said.

The Palam observatory had recorded 9.4 mm of precipitation during the same period while the Lodhi Road observatory recorded 15.5 mm of rain, a MeT official said. “The minimum temperature recorded today is 23 degrees Celsius. The maximum is likely to be 34.8 degrees Celsius,” he said.

The humidity was recorded at 89 per cent.

Generally cloudy sky with light rains are predicted later in the day, he added. Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum had settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius.