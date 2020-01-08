Delhi rain: Heavy downpour leads to traffic snarls in parts of national capital

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 8, 2020 11:19:11 AM

The Safdarjung observatory received 6 mm rainfall, Palam observatory recorded 5.3 mm while the the Ridge area received 6.8 mm rainfall.

The weatherman has predicted heavy downpour throughout the day with the possibility of hailstorm in isolated areas.

Rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, bringing the mercury down and causing traffic snarls at multiple intersections. “The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal,” a MeT official said. The humidity level was recorded at 100 per cent.

The Safdarjung observatory received 6 mm rainfall, Palam observatory recorded 5.3 mm while the Ridge area received 6.8 mm rainfall. The rainfall recorded at Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar observatories was 10 mm and 5.6 mm respectively. The weatherman has predicted heavy downpour throughout the day with the possibility of hailstorm in isolated areas.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 16 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively,” the official added. According to railway officials, 16 trains were running late in the Northern Railways division due to bad weather.

