Delhi rain: Heavy downpour lashes national capital; waterlogging, traffic snarls in city

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Monday causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in the city. The Delhi Traffic Police posted alerts on its Twitter handle to inform commuters about routes to be avoided. According to the police, streets were waterlogged in areas near Ganesh Chowk Mother Dairy towards Laxminagar Metro Station, Punjabi Bagh, Moti Nagar flyover, DM office Nala Road in Geeta Colony, Yusuf Sarai Market near IIT and Sri Aurobindo Marg.

Breakdown of a bus at Lajpat Nagar flyover added to traffic woes near AIIMS, they said Waterlogging was also reported in other areas like Kalindi Kunj, Nirman Vihar, Indramohan Bhardwaj Marg, Vikas marg and Ring Road, they said. Streets near Batra hospital and Pul Prahladpur underpass on Mehrauli-Badarpur, Vasundhara Enclave near Shaheed Budh Ram Singh Marg and Raja Ram Kohli Marg in Geeta Colony were also waterlogged, the traffic police said, adding areas near Rajdhani Park and Rohtak Road were also waterlogged.

Heavy traffic was reported near Mundka Metro Station due to waterlogging, causing inconvenience to commuters. Delhi has received 35.9 mm rainfall in last 24 hours and the weatherman predicted the downpour to continue throughout the day.