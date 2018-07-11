​​​
  3. Delhi rain forecast today: Downpour, thundershowers likely in national capital, predicts IMD

It was clear sky in national capital on Wednesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the weather office said.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 11, 2018 11:44 AM
The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 70 per cent. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

“It will be a generally cloudy with light rains or thundershowers expected later in the day,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 70 per cent. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday’s maximum settled at 40.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average while the minimum was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

