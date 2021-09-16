Delhi: Rain causes traffic snarls across national capital

The traffic police had to shut Pul Prahladpur underpass on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road in south Delhi due to waterlogging.
As heavy rains lashed the national capital on Thursday, traffic snarls and waterlogging was reported from several parts of the city. According to the Public Works Department (PWD), areas that witnessed waterlogging included Pul Prahladpur underpass, Mehrauli-Badarpur road, Anand Parbat, Zakhira underpass, Nangloi, Mundka, Uttam Nagar, Rohtak Road, Sangam Vihar, Dabri, Sitapuri, Krishna Nagar, Madhu Vihar, Chhattarpur, Badli, and Kirari.
The traffic police had to shut Pul Prahladpur underpass on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road in south Delhi due to waterlogging. As vehicular movement was affected on several stretches, the traffic police issued advisories on social media asking commuters to avoid such roads.
“Traffic is affected from Nangloi Flyover towards Mundka (both carriageway) due to water logging,” the Traffic Police tweeted. PWD officials said the ground staff was dealing with the waterlogging complaints. “Very few waterlogging-related complaints have been received today (Thursday) so far and they were dealt with on priority basis,” a senior PWD official said.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will witness generally cloudy sky on Thursday with moderate rain and thundershowers.Strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph are expected to blow during the day, it said.
